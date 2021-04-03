Space Jam: A New Legacy (Movie Trailer)

Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for Space Jam 2: A New Legacy. Space Jam 2 boasts an incredible cast. In addition to James and the classic Tune Squad you know and love, the cast of the sequel to 1996's Space Jam includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Don Cheadle, Xosha Roquemore and newcomer Cedric Joe. Space Jam: A New Legacy will be available on HBO Max for 31 days after theatrical release on July 16. Posted By Persist

