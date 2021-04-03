Space Jam: A New Legacy (Movie Trailer)
Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for Space Jam 2: A New Legacy. Space Jam 2 boasts an incredible cast. In addition to James and the classic Tune Squad you know and love, the cast of the sequel to 1996's Space Jam includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Don Cheadle, Xosha Roquemore and newcomer Cedric Joe. Space Jam: A New Legacy will be available on HBO Max for 31 days after theatrical release on July 16. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS