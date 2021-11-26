Stalking Em Down: Intense Battle Between Lioness & Giraffe Over Her Newborn Baby! (Crazy Ending)
While still learning to walk, a newborn giraffe must fight for its life from a hungry lioness with only the protection of its mother! The giraffe escapes the lioness, but the ending is something you’d never expect. This unbelievable sighting was captured by 30-year-old, Wildlife photographer and owner of Escape Safari Co, Don Heyneke while on safari in Olare Motorogi Conservancy, Masai Mara, Kenya and by Rustom Framjee from Safarinut Safaris. Posted by PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS