Sleeze The King Pin - On Gang (Ft. 504 Fiend) [Label Submitted]

BROKEN? 506 views

STREAM NOW: https://smarturl.it/SLEEZE
Watch Full Video: https://youtu.be/qGi8obGPtck
FOLLOW ARTIST: Instagram: https://instagram.com/sleeze_the_kingpin
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sleezethekingpin/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SleezeKingpin
Website: https://www.sleezetk.com

Label: Pis Po Records
Artist: Sleeze The Kingpin Featuring FIEND
https://www.instagram.com/504fiend/
Engineered and Produced By: J Wood
https://www.instagram.com/jwoodceo/
Official Video Shot By: Whoa Saucer
https://www.instagram.com/whoasaucer/
Wardrobe Director: Dozier
https://www.instagram.com/mr.dozierz6/

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS