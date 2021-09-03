It's Different Out There: Florida Will Issue $5,000 Fines To Businesses, Schools etc. That Require People To Show Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination!

The state of Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools and government agencies that require people to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. Governor DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports. The fines will begin on Sept. 16 if people are asked to show proof of a vaccine. Posted By Persist

