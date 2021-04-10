Crazy: Elon Musk's "Neuralink" Company Releases Video Showing Monkey With Brain-Chip Implants Playing Video Games!
Neuralink, a company founded by Musk that is developing artificial-intelligence-powered microchips to go in people's brains, released a video Thursday appearing to show a macaque using the tech to play video games, including "Pong.". Musk has boasted about Neuralink's tests on primates before, but this is the first time the company has put one on display. Posted By Persist
