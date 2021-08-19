Jaraiyia Alize' - The Piano Man [ADAST Music Submitted]

Since the beginning of 2021, Jaraiyia Alize', has become a hot topic for R&B and Hip-Hop fans. Today, the Danville, Illinois, native artist will release her first project of the year. It is called ‘The Piano Man’. Jaraiyia Alize' has been approaching the R&B and hip-hop limelight for months, and now, it seems, she’s bathing in it. Jaraiyia Alize' will soon be in the ranks of the fastest-rising up-and-coming artists of the month on streaming and more. Jaraiyia Alize' had a breakout moment with the release of her music videos and short film trailers. She keeps building and growing her streams from there. In August, he reached the Top 200 Apple Music song charts for the first time thanks to a growing fanbase she calls Pearlz. Jaraiyia Alize´, is on her way to becoming the music industry’s next most promising songstress. She wants to be remembered as the artist that healed the world.” Stay connected with musician and talented artist Jaraiyia Alize'. Jaraiyia Alize' released her first ever NFT Project 'Jaraiyia Alize'. This NFT project represents Jaraiyia's first venture into the world of digital assets and is out now. The Piano Man non-fungible token (NFT) is part of Jaraiyia Alize's first NFT collection along with The Pearlz NFT Auction. You can purchase it via M&G Collections and Rarible.



JARAIYIA ALIZE' NFT COLLECTION

https://glaschowski.wixsite.com/jaraiyiaalizenft

https://rarible.com/token/0x60f80121c31a0d46b5279700f9df786054aa5ee5:1201055?tab=bids

https://rarible.com/token/0xd07dc4262bcdbf85190c01c996b4c06a461d2430:671600?tab=owners



Jaraiyia Alize’

https://twitter.com/JaraiyiaAlize

https://www.facebook.com/AlizeDreams

https://www.instagram.com/jaraiyia_alize/

https://tidal.com/browse/track/194086833

https://www.tiktok.com/@jaraiyia.alize?lang=en