Chedda - Exotic [WSHH Heatseekers Submitted]

BROKEN? 783 views

Follow Chedda on IG: goodboyz_chedda
directed by IG: urbanoutrageproductions
for booking and contactinfo [email protected]
or [email protected]
Listen to Chedda the album on All streaming Platforms Avaliable
https://music.apple.com/us/album/chedda-the-album/1536283964
https://open.spotify.com/track/3ItdrGrvitlWctrJIWs0pw
https://www.facebook.com/Chedda-101058258506491
Posted by Gio

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS