Just Horrible: Female Student Is Repeatedly Punched In The Back Of The Head Until Unconscious!
In the video, someone, possibly a teacher, tells the student punching to “stop, stop, stop” while extending their arms to her, but the girl does not stop. “Get off of her,” that person is heard saying. When the attacker keeps going, laughter is heard from other students. Clark County School District says it is aware of the matter and it is investigating. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS