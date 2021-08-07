Dude in Old Car Outplays Multiple Cops In 100mph Chase, Escapes!

BROKEN? 4,975 views

Police are looking for 29-year-old, Tommy Lavelle Martin, they say fled from a Holmen officer on June 11, 2021. He led police on a chase throughout French Island, WI before crashing through a fence to escape onto I-90. Pursuing officers lost sight of him and ended the pursuit. The chase involved officers from Holmen, Onalaska, the town of Campbell and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Later on, the white Acura was found unoccupied in the city of La Crosse and impounded. The man is still at large. Posted By Ghost

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS