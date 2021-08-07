Dude in Old Car Outplays Multiple Cops In 100mph Chase, Escapes!
Police are looking for 29-year-old, Tommy Lavelle Martin, they say fled from a Holmen officer on June 11, 2021. He led police on a chase throughout French Island, WI before crashing through a fence to escape onto I-90. Pursuing officers lost sight of him and ended the pursuit. The chase involved officers from Holmen, Onalaska, the town of Campbell and Wisconsin State Patrol.
Later on, the white Acura was found unoccupied in the city of La Crosse and impounded. The man is still at large. Posted By Ghost
