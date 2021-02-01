He Lighting Sh*t Up: Buddy Thought He Was Taking Off His Purse To Box But Was Met With A Choppa!

Police: Dark SUV flees scene after triple shooting in Miami Beach



MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Three people were shot Sunday night and Miami Beach police are searching for a dark-colored SUV that they said fled the area after the shooting.



Washington Avenue was shut down for hours between Sixth and Ninth Streets as detectives combed through evidence. Miami Beach police said around 8:41 p.m., they received several 911 calls about a shooting along the 700 block of Washington Avenue. Officers responded and found a man wounded in front of The Licking restaurant at 754 Washington Avenue. Two other victims were located.



On the street, detectives discovered at least two different types of casings, which police said leads them to believe that there was an exchange of gunfire.



One man is in stable condition and the other is listed in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to Ernesto Rodriguez, spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department.



A third victim, a female, was grazed by a bullet and was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to Rodriguez.



“Detectives are looking for a dark SUV, possibly a Jaguar, with tinted windows that fled the scene occupied by three Black male subjects,” Rodriguez said.



Rodriguez said there were witnesses, but investigators will also be using technology.



“We have license plate readers throughout the city and city surveillance cameras, as well,” he said. “That’s all the information that detectives are going through to see what transpired moments before this shooting, where thankfully everyone is expected to survive.”



A motive for the shooting is unclear.