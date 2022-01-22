Drunk Driver Jumps Overpass Bridge 'Grand Theft Auto' Style On West Michigan Freeway!
The aftermath of a vehicle that jumped the U.S. 131 bridge at the 142nd Avenue exit in Allegan County, Michigan on Jan. 13, 2022. The driver, from Kalamazoo, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said he was intoxicated. (Video provided by Jessica Sinclair). Posted By Ghost
