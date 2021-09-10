Never Saw It Coming: Man Dressed As Hasidic Jew Guns Down Man As He Climbed Into His Car In Queens, NY!
A convicted murderer freed less than a year ago after serving 19 years in prison was executed in broad daylight by a hitman disguised as a Hasidic Jew as the former gang member climbed into his car in Queens.
Shocking surveillance footage captured the moment Jermaine Dixon, 46, was ambushed and shot dead by the unidentified killer who was wearing a traditional rekel - a long, black coat - and a wide brim black hat.
The gunman had his trunk, hood, and car door open before hunching under the hood as Dixon approached his own car, according to the video.
Posted by JR
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS