SMH: Man Who Has A Heart Condition Gets Arrested By Sydney Police For Not Wearing A Mask ... Suffers Cardiac Arrest!
A Sydney man has gone into cardiac arrest during a serious medical episode after police arrested him for not wearing a mask. Police and medics can be seen resuscitating the man while he remained handcuffed. The incident happened outside the Bass Hill Plaza Medical Centre. He told police that he had an exemption, but police did not believe him. His distressed friends and family were on the scene telling police that he has a heart condition when he collapses. Posted By Persist
