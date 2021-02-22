Bankroll Buna Feat. OMB Jay Dee - Puff It & Pass
"Song: Puff It & Pass Artist: Bankroll Buna Teams up with OMB Jay Dee to release the visuals to their newest single “Puff It & Pass”.
Follow on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/bankroll_buna
https://www.instagram.com/omb_jaydee83
Produced By: Eddy Rivers Mixed
Mastered By: https://www.instagram.com/thatboykilso
Directed By: Somnium The God
https://www.instagram.com/somniumreloaded8fs
Posted by Gio
