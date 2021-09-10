Admiral Crumple - That's Dope [Cataphonic Productions Submitted]

Official music video for "That's Dope" from Admiral Crumple's album "Sketch City" Stream it on spotify, amazon.com, amazonmusic, and applemusic. Admiral Crumple's 2021 Sketch City album is another dark, hardcore and clever Hip Hop album added to his discography. After 19 years in the game he's still extremely passionate about his brand of Hip Hop - Cataphonic Productions. Being over 6 years sober at this point most likely lent a hand to that. There's a lot of truth in Sketch City's lyrics. Topics include frustrations about the College Education system and dwindling job market student's face upon graduation, leadership in Hip Hop, addiction and sobriety, true happiness and sticking with life's callings and voices. This is a very different and very empowering Hip Hop album. He also gives a shout out to many 90s rap legends who are also still in the game - 30 years later. In a rare fashion move Crumple dawns the cover in baggy clothes, silver teeth, baseball cap and Custom Chain.