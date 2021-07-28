Footage Shows Salmon Almost Being Boiled Alive During Heat Wave In The Pacific Northwest... Effects Of Climate Change!
"A heartbreaking video of fish scorched by lethal temperatures during the recent heat wave in the Pacific Northwest is yet another reminder of the devastating consequences of climate change.
“It’s heartbreaking to watch animals dying unnaturally,” Brett VandenHeuvel, the executive director of Columbia Riverkeeper, told the Guardian. “And worse, thinking about the cause of it. This is a human caused problem, and it really makes me think about the future.”
Adult salmon cannot migrate upstream when water temperatures rise above 68 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Columbia Riverkeeper, and temperatures reached 70 during the recent heat wave. Stuck in warm water and unable to spawn, the fish became covered in red lesions and white fungus due to heat and stress.
But temperatures have been rising for even longer, despite the protections given to the Columbia River Basin under the Clean Water Act." - TheHillPosted by Thrillz
