President Biden Jokes That He Misses Donald Trump & Expects To Run For Re-Election In 2024!
At his first official press conference, Joe Biden was asked if he planned to run again in 2024 and if so why he had not yet set up a reelection campaign. Biden responded to a reporter saying “My predecessor would need to.” He continued: “My predecessor… Oh God, I miss him.” The president confirmed that yes, his plan is to run for reelection in 2024, adding “that is my expectation”. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS