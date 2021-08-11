Say What? Oklahoma School Board Member Says Children Can "Commit Murder" By Not Wearing Masks!
A local school board member in Oklahoma said she's worried children might "murder" each other by spreading covid without wearing masks. Linda Sexton called on her district and others to stand up against Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is reportedly refusing to allow mask mandates for schoolchildren. In May, he passed a law prohibiting school districts from imposing mandates unless the governor has at least declared a state of emergency that's in effect for their area. Posted By Persist
