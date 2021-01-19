Caught On Ring: 23-Year-Old Owner Of NY Recording Studio Opens The Door And Is Met With A Rifle! (Cold Blooded Shooting)
"The young owner of a New York recording studio was shot dead on Saturday night by two armed assassins at his door.
Entrepreneur, Jahade Chancey, 23, opened the door to the Staten Island property at around 7pm and was shot in the back several times as he turned to run.
The cold blooded killers were both caught on his doorbell camera as Chancey answered the door only to be greeted by their weapons, an assault rife and handgun, both of which are clearly visible in the video. " - DailyMail
