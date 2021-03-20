Wild: Hit & Run Suspect Rescued By Utah Police After Car Bursts Into Flames!
A suspected drunk driver involved in an Orem hit-and-run accident was eventually stopped after he drove off a bridge in Vineyard. After driving off a bridge at 232 E. Center Street, the car rolled into a fence just off the railroad tracks and caught on fire. Orem police pulled the driver from the burning car to safety. Posted By Persist
