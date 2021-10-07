Texas High School Gunman Released On Bail, One Day After Teacher And Students Shot!
The Timberview High School student accused of opening fire inside the school on Wednesday, injuring four people and then fleeing before being taken into custody hours later, was released from the Tarrant County Jail Thursday afternoon.
Timothy George Simpkins faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released after paying a $75,000 bond. He is represented by Dallas attorney Bret Schmidt, Arlington police spokesman Tim Ciesco told NBC 5. Posted By Ghost
