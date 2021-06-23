Damn: California Man Speaks Out After Being Beaten By 6 Deputies Who Left Him Bloody & Blinded ... Struck Him Over 86 Times!
A California man is suing six Los Angeles sheriffâs deputies, alleging he was left with broken bones and vision loss in one eye after being viciously beaten during a traffic stop last May. Christopher Bailey says he was on the way home from work around 2 a.m., when he was pulled over for straddling lanes. He says the deputies pummeled him mercilessly, landing at least 35 blows to his face. Felony resisting arrest charges against him were later dropped. He wants the cops criminally charged. Posted By Persist
