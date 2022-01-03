Real Life Hancock: Chinese Driver Drags Car Into Space With Bare Hands After Terrible Parking Attempts!

This is the moment a Chinese driver nearly hits three motorcyclists while trying to park in a roadside space before giving up and using his bare hands to drag the vehicle into position.



The unusual parking attempt was filmed in the city of Wuzhou in the south-eastern Chinese region of Guangxi on 30th December.



According to the news site Weibo, the man, name not disclosed, was unable to position his car in the ample parking space and ended up using his hands to drag the vehicle.



In the footage, the motorist is seen turning into the huge space, but failing to position his rear wheels in line with the wall.



He rethinks his strategy and reverses, nearly knocking over two passing bikers.



The driver also apparently has trouble with his lights as both the hazards and headlights come on at different times.



He drives into the space again but ends up in the same angled position and is forced to reverse out again, very nearly hitting a third passing motorcyclist.



A third parking attempt sees the driver give up trying to steer his way into the space, and he gets out to ponder his next move.



After realizing half the vehicle is still blocking the narrow street, he rolls up his sleeves and gradually pulls the car in line with the wall with his hands.



The man then punches the air in some kind of triumph before wiping his brow and walking off. Posted bY JR