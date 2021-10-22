Lindo Feat. Kodiyakredd - Outside
Lindo and Kodiyakredd drop "Outside" on all platforms go add the song and check out Lindo's recent music!
Lindo's Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcVceqg2Ta4
Follow on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/itslindobaby
https://www.instagram.com/kodiyakredd
Directed by https://www.instagram.com/shotbyrobbanks
Download link: https://music.apple.com/us/album/outside-feat-redd-4x-single/1590577478
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/mattlindo
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3FQol8iB853eVvxqs1JGWd
Follow his Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itslindobaby?
Posted by Gio
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS