Lindo Feat. Kodiyakredd - Outside

BROKEN? 36,026 views

Lindo and Kodiyakredd drop "Outside" on all platforms go add the song and check out Lindo's recent music!
Lindo's Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcVceqg2Ta4
Follow on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/itslindobaby
https://www.instagram.com/kodiyakredd
Directed by https://www.instagram.com/shotbyrobbanks
Download link: https://music.apple.com/us/album/outside-feat-redd-4x-single/1590577478
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/mattlindo
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3FQol8iB853eVvxqs1JGWd
Follow his Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itslindobaby?
Posted by Gio

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS