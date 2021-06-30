It's That Serious? Iowa Man Threatened To Blow Up McDonald’s Over Missing Dipping Sauce!
An Iowa man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly threatening to blow up a McDonald’s because workers forgot to add dipping sauce to his order. In addition to the bomb threat, Golwitzer allegedly said over the phone that he would punch a worker. He is charged with false report of explosive or incendiary device. Posted By Persist
