Extraordinaire & Black Folk Inc., Too $hort, Chillmode - Pimpin Ain't Easy (Remix) [Black Folk Inc. Submitted]

BROKEN? 409 views

Extraordinaire and his BFI label present the new animated music video "PIMPIN AIN’T EASY (Remix)" featuring Too $hort, Black Folk Inc., Chillmode and is produced by Extraordinaire. The single is from Extraordinaire's latest project Extraordinary Volume 1 released earlier this year. Watch now and enjoy.

Extraordinaire
https://twitter.com/3xtraordinaire
https://www.instagram.com/extrao
https://www.youtube.com/channel
https://soundcloud.com/extraordin
https://listen.tidal.com/album/177744751/track/177744752
https://music.apple.com/us/album/pimpin-aint-easy-radio-edit-single-feat-too-%24hort-chillmode/1559171412
https://open.spotify.com/album/3GnWvI4pu22qTwYcpV0vC9?si=MwXjWzYeQ6ytbpPVnG1S-Q&dl_branch=1

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS