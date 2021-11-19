Thug Misses Ft. Anonimiss - Bay Girl Summer [AriaAudio/ Eargazm Music Group Submitted]

Repping the Bay Area, Thug Misses and Anonimiss team up for the party single "Bay Girl Summer" off Thug Misses' new album Queen Of The Bay.

Available on all major platforms
https://music.apple.com/us/album/queen-of-the-bay/1580484916

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1YKAeco0oHmIz4JTHCFio3?si=fs741ICATyea8AcZrAjN2g&utm_source=copy-link

IG:
@dathugmisses
@anonimiss100

