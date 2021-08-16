Quando Rondo and Big U Full Interview [BIG U x WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN]

BIG U x WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN (Exclusive Worldstar Podcast) Episode 1: Quando Rondo.
Big U breaks down the true meaning of what it is to CHECC'N-IN touching on topics never discussed before.
Quando Rondo joins Big U on the premiere episode and discusses becoming a crip, his label issues with NBA YoungBoy, and King Von.
Executive Produced by Eugene “Big U '' Henley @bigu1, Doe Henderson @dynastydoe, Danny @Dany2times Cotton, KP Riley and Oby Okoye.

