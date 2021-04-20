Epic Fail: Woman's Idiot Neighbor Leaves His Severed Finger Behind After Slashing Her Tire!
An Arizona woman says she woke up to a strange scene in her driveway. Not only were the tires of her vehicle slashed, but a severed finger was lying next to one of them. Francesca Wikoff says she got into a fight with her neighbor the day before. She believes that he cut off his finger while in the act of vandalizing her car. She says a trail of blood going from her driveway to his house supports her theory. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more. Posted By Ghost
