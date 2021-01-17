4 Wheel City Presents - Letter To Jacob Blake [Label Submitted]

BROKEN? 1,366 views

FOLLOW THE MESSAGE! 4 WHEEL CITY'S TAP WATERZ PENS A HEARTFELT LETTER TO JACOB BLAKE [UNARMED BLACK MAN SHOT 7 TIMES IN THE BACK BY A WHITE POLICE OFFICER & LEFT PARALYZED.] THE OFFICER WAS FOUND NOT GUILTY.

JOIN THE MOVEMENT:

Email: [email protected]

WEBSITE: www.4wheelcity.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: @4wheelcity

IG: @4wheelcitygram

