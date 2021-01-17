4 Wheel City Presents - Letter To Jacob Blake [Label Submitted]
FOLLOW THE MESSAGE! 4 WHEEL CITY'S TAP WATERZ PENS A HEARTFELT LETTER TO JACOB BLAKE [UNARMED BLACK MAN SHOT 7 TIMES IN THE BACK BY A WHITE POLICE OFFICER & LEFT PARALYZED.] THE OFFICER WAS FOUND NOT GUILTY.
JOIN THE MOVEMENT:
Email: [email protected]
WEBSITE: www.4wheelcity.com
SOCIAL MEDIA: @4wheelcity
IG: @4wheelcitygram
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS