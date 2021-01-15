Grands Muthaf*ka - Bag 2 Do Dis (Produced By Mirac Beatz, Video Shot By Jnico) [Building Block Entertainment LLC Submitted]

BROKEN? 472 views

"Bag 2 Do Dis" Audio:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFiglAbBPSg

(Follow Grands Muthafuka)
https://music.apple.com/us/album/bag-2-do-dis-single/1528287343

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/grandsmuthafuka

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Grands-Muthafuka-104455732920201

Building Block Entertainment LLC.

(Copyright 2020) Building Block Entertainment LLC.

#GrandsMuthafuka #MiraculousBeatz #BBE130

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS