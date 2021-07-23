Wasn't Playin.. Deion Sanders Ends Interview Abruptly When Reporter Calls Him By His First Name!

Jackson State Football Coach and former star player Deion Sanders walked off from his interview after being called "Deion" by a reporter. He took this as disrespectful and believes he should be referred to as "Coach Sanders." He claimed coach Nick Saban would cuss out a reporter for calling him "Nick." This occurred during SWAC media day in preparation for the 2021 College Football season.
Posted By Joe

