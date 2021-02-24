Say What? Chicago Lawmakers Want To Ban 'Grand Theft Auto' Amid Spike In Carjackings!
Chicago lawmakers are doubling down on that idea, saying video game "Grand Theft Auto" should be banned. Some of the carjacking suspects are not even old enough to drive. On Monday, a 16-year-old was charged and days ago, two 15-year-olds were arrested and charged as well. Philanthropist Early Walker says violent video games like GTA could be influencing their young minds. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS