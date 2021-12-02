Alec Baldwin Speaks Out About Fatal Shooting On The Set Of 'Rust'...."I Didn't Pull The Trigger"

Alec Baldwin is speaking out in his first sit-down interview since accidentally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” in October. “I find it hard to believe that. It just doesn’t seem real to me,” Baldwin tells ABC News’ George Stephanopoulous in a preview of the interview. Baldwin said the accident was the worst thing that’s ever happened to him, but insists he didn’t pull the trigger. Posted By Persist

