Richy Collins - Fly Sh*t Only

Richy Collins releases a timeless, quality, eye opening song as a follow up to his debut single which came out earlier this on month april 2nd. This track has a classical piano vibe mixed with a heavy bass pattern, and an upbeat r&b/rap tempo giving it a brand new sound never heard before. There's certainly potential for him to make shock waves everywhere.
Posted by Gio

