Hold Up: Virginia Teacher Placed On Leave For Saying Biological Males Can't Be Females & Vice Versa!

A Christian teacher in an embattled progressive Virginia school district has been put on leave after publicly refusing to refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns. The policy he's disputing says that âLCPS staff shall allow gender-expansive or transgender students to use their chosen name and gender pronouns, regardless of the name and gender recorded in the studentâs permanent educational record. Posted By Persist

