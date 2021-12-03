Parents Of Michigan School Shooting Suspect Charged With 4 Counts Of Involuntary Manslaughter!
Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. But in a shock twist, authorities then revealed that the whereabouts of the Crumbleys were not currently known, prompting law enforcement to effectively launch a manhunt for them with the Oakland county fugitive apprehension team. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS