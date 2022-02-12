Racism In The Metaverse: They Want To Sell African American Slaves As NFTS In The Metaverse!

According to Vice, the growth and expansion of non-fungible tokens (NFT) cryptocurrency has led to a rise in the number of racist collections. The collections continue to shock the masses with NFTs depicting George Floyd deemed as “Floydies” to more recently a project by the name of “Meta Slave.” Posted By Ghost

