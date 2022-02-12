Racism In The Metaverse: They Want To Sell African American Slaves As NFTS In The Metaverse!
According to Vice, the growth and expansion of non-fungible tokens (NFT) cryptocurrency has led to a rise in the number of racist collections. The collections continue to shock the masses with NFTs depicting George Floyd deemed as “Floydies” to more recently a project by the name of “Meta Slave.” Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS