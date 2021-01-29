Wow: Body Modification Fanatic Removed His Upper Lip, Ears & Nose To Look Like An Alien!
Anthony Loffredo, a body modification fanatic had his nose and upper lip surgically removed as well as his ears. His entire body is tattooed to complete his transformation into what he calls a ‘black alien’. Loffredo also split his tongue and his eyeballs tatted as part of his @the_black_alien_project on Instagram. Some footage via New York Post. Posted By Persist
