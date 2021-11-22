Suspect In Waukesha Parade Incident Identified As Darrell Brooks Jr.
The 39-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. was identified by Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson at a press conference as the suspect in the tragedy. Thompson said Brooks was driving the SUV and had been involved in a domestic disturbance not long before he is accused of driving into the holiday parade route and had left that scene before police arrived. He was not being chased by officers before entering the parade route. Thompson said Brooks was alone in the SUV and the incident is not believed to have been an act of terrorism. Posted By Persist
