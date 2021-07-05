Oh Nah: This Woman Writes Letters To Serial Killers ... Including Charles Manson & Many Others!
Barbara Dickstein and her husband Ritchie corresponded with 100 violent criminals and high-profile murderers. What they wrote might offer some insight into the most notorious serial killers of all time. She shared one letter with hat she says came from Charles Manson. Barbara says she pretended to be a stripper to lure Night Stalker Richard Ramirez into correspondence as well. Posted By Persist
