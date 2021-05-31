Wow: Two Men Prepare To Dump The Dead Body Of A COVID-19 Patient Into A River In India!
A video has emerged showing two men throwing the dead body of a purported COVID-19 patient into a river in Uttar Pradesh. In the video, two men, one of them in a PPE suit, are seeing lifting the body and preparing to throw it into the river. The chief medical officer of Balrampur has confirmed that the body was indeed of a COVID-19 patient, and the relatives were trying to dump it in the river. Posted By Persist
