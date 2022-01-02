Respect: Photographer Shares Story Of How Jim Jones Saved His Life!
When Jim Jones and his team were in Miami, Florida, working on a new project, his photographer, Jerry Flete, suddenly collapsed. “I just was as frantic and confused as everybody else at first. And then something just jumped in me like, get to it,” Jones said. As it turns out, it was something he learned as a 12-year-old that may have saved Flete’s life. Posted By Persist
