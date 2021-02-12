Dave Chappelle "Redemption Song" Special: Speaks About COVID-19, U.S. Capitol Rioters & Getting His Show Back On Netflix! [10 Min]
Dave Chappelle announced from the stage at his current residency at Stubb’s in Austin, Texas, that his show is officially back on Netflix and this time he’s getting paid. But before he got to that news, the comedian also addressed his recent COVID-19 diagnosis and shared his thoughts on the Trump-fueled rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last month. Posted By Persist
