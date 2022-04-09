Courtney Tailor Confronted At Miami Bar Days After Allegedly Killing Her Boyfriend!

BROKEN? 3,820 views

Less than a week after social media influencer Courtney Tailor, 25, allegedly killed her Black boyfriend, she was spotted at a hotel bar in Miami enjoying a drink.

Tailor who also goes by Courtney Clenney, stabbed her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in the shoulder amid a struggle at their Miami condominium on Sunday, according to police. Posted By Ghost

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS