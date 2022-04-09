Courtney Tailor Confronted At Miami Bar Days After Allegedly Killing Her Boyfriend!
Less than a week after social media influencer Courtney Tailor, 25, allegedly killed her Black boyfriend, she was spotted at a hotel bar in Miami enjoying a drink.
Tailor who also goes by Courtney Clenney, stabbed her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in the shoulder amid a struggle at their Miami condominium on Sunday, according to police. Posted By Ghost
