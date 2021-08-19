Bodycam Footage Released Of Rhode Island Cops Spitting & Punching Handcuffed Teens For Not Pulling Over!

"The Providence Police Department has released highly anticipated body-worn camera video from July, showing multiple officers repeatedly punching at least two teenagers during an arrest following a police chase through the city.

The 41 separate videos released Wednesday totaled more than eight hours of footage combined. One video shows at least two teenagers getting punched multiple times. Police have previously said at least one of the teens was hospitalized. At one point, the video shows one of the teenagers with his head and hands held back by an officer while he receives several blows to the face from another. In another chaotic moment, Officer Domingo Diaz appears to be repeatedly punching one of the juveniles on the ground until Diaz is physically restrained and pulled away by Sgt. Andres Perez." - WPRI

