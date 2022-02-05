Took It Way Too Far: Dudes Ex-Girlfriend Brought Her Kids To His Home To Vandalize It After Breaking Up With Her!
Backstory: After Dude broke up with this woman, she pleaded with him to take her back, but he refused. As a result, she took her children to destroy his property. All eight of her children ran out and flung stones and rocks at his windows, causing damage to his car and other property. Posted by JR
