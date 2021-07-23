"I'm Not Sorry For The Things I Did Do" Judge Sentences Ronnie Oneal To 3 Life Sentences For Killing His 9yr Old Daughter & Girlfriend!
"After Ronnie Oneal said he wasn't sorry for the murders of his girlfriend and 9-year-old daughter with special needs during his sentencing, the judge then spoke: "Nineteen years I've been at this job, I've seen human beings killed at the hands of others in every way imaginable... This is the worst case I've ever seen," Judge Michelle Sisco said. "For the rest of my life I will be haunted by what I saw as far as the evidence, and just the abject cruelty of it all."" - Fox13
Posted by Thrillz
