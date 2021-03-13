Smooth With It: Suspect Evades Police Gunfire, Enters A Shop, Changes Clothes And Gets Away!

On February 9, 2021, around 4:30 p.m., uniformed Southeast Patrol Division officers conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the northwest parking lot at Manchester Avenue and Figueroa Street. The driver officer stopped their patrol vehicle adjacent to the driver's door of the suspect's vehicle. The officers exited their vehicle and began giving commands to the driver.



The driver officer ordered the suspect to turn off the ignition, however, the driver did not comply. The driver accelerated the vehicle towards the partner officer who was standing at the front of the vehicle. The partner officer ordered the suspect to stop, however, the suspect continued driving towards him and an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred.



The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle. An air unit followed the suspect's vehicle to a shopping center parking lot at Imperial Highway and Crenshaw Boulevard in the city of Inglewood. The suspect exited the vehicle and entered a nearby store. Officers searched the store, however, they were unable to locate the suspect. A review of surveillance video showed that the suspect changed clothing inside the store and escaped prior to the search.



No officers were injured during the incident and it does not appear the suspect was struck by gunfire.