Vanessa Bryant Names 4 Sheriff's Deputies Who Allegedly Shared Photos Of The Kobe Bryant Crash Site!
Vanessa Bryant has publicly shared her legal complaint against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that names the four deputies who allegedly shared unauthorized and graphic photographs of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Posted By Persist
